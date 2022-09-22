Elizabeth City Police
Calls for service was reported Sept. 17 in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
Elizabeth City Police
Calls for service was reported Sept. 17 in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 17 in the 100 block of Farm Drive. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Drug/narcotic violations (drug paraphernalia) and weapon law violations (9mm Ruger handgun valued at $400) were reported Sept. 17 in the 300 block of Locust Street. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Fraud (by obtaining information about the victim through fraudulent means) was reported Sept. 17 in the 510 block of Liberator Street. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Discharging a firearm within city limits and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling were reported Sept. 17 in the 1730 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Heroin overdose was reported Sept. 17 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Found property (unknown suspect tossed Taurus 9mm handgun out vehicle window) was reported Sept. 18 in the 710 block of Laurel Avenue. Investigating officer: G.C. Bray.
Motor vehicle theft (Dodge Charger valued at $35,000) was reported Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Streeet. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Found party (person found suspect narcotics) was reported Sept. 18 in the 110 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny (and recovery) of vehicle registration was reported Sept. 18 in the 300 block of E. Main Street. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.