North Carolina General Assembly has allocated $500,000 from the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to area school systems.
Allocation of the CARES Act funds are based on a school system’s average daily enrollment.
School system’s that will be receiving money include Bertie ($107,712), Camden ($97,08), Chowan ($99,645), Perquimans ($82,529), Three Rivers Academy ($3,961), Tyrrell ($34,028), Washington ($68,258) and The Pocosin Innovative Center ($7,059).
NC Representative Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, will hold a press conference with regional superintendents on Thursday (Oct 15) to discuss the $500,000 that will be distributed to regional school districts.
Last note about education, State Superintendent Mark Johnson was scheduled to visit White Oak School and John A. Holmes High School Wednesday (Oct. 14) to express appreciation for teachers. More on that will appear in the next edition of the Chowan Herald.