The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet at the Historic Courthouse Monday at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C Monday at 4 p.m. The full Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Tuesday at 9 a.m. The board will appoint chief judges and judges for the upcoming election cycle.
The Currituck Board of Education will attend the school district’s convocation at Currituck County Middle School in Barco at 7:45 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Board of Directors will meet in the EC-Pasquotank Senior Center Thursday at 8 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. To access meeting, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the ARHS boardroom Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m.