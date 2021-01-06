Organizers have set a tentative date for this year’s North Carolina Potato Festival, saying they’re cautiously optimistic the event won’t again have to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Potato Festival, which is organized by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and draws thousands of people to the city’s downtown, is “on the calendar” for May 14-17, ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said this week.
Malenfant said the festival’s organizing committee will meet again later this week but cautioned that the lingering COVID pandemic could still disrupt plans to host the event.
The 2020 Potato Festival scheduled for last May was canceled in March after city officials declared a state of emergency because of the pandemic. The state of emergency, which is still in effect, currently limits outdoor gatherings in the city to 50 people.
“We are going to talk about what we are going to do this year,” Malenfant said. “With everything else, we are still in a little bit of a limbo with (COVID) numbers going up and restrictions across the state.”
If the Potato Festival, and other large spring events, can be held, that is good news for tourism, said Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux.
Ruffieux feels events like the Potato Festival, the Tar Wheel Century biking event and Elizabeth City State University’s spring graduation will “jump start” tourism and bring back some normalcy for people.
“Spring is our biggest event season time and we need to be able to host those events,” Ruffieux said. “Because the vaccine is out there, I am hopeful that we will be able to have our bigger events. Those events will kick start people getting out of their house and spending money.”
Ruffieux was referring to the start of vaccinations in Pasquotank County and neighboring counties. Albemarle Regional Health Services plans to host vaccination clinics in all eight of its counties, including Pasquotank, today and Thursday. Currently only front-line health care workers, emergency medical personnel, and persons 75 and older are eligible to receive the vaccines at the drive-thru clinics.
Visit Elizabeth City expects to welcome more visitors to the region this year than it did in 2020 but what those numbers will look like is still a nagging question, say tourism officials.
The latest occupancy tax report through October shows a 30-percent drop in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic and data from November and December aren’t expected to change that trend.
While the COVID vaccine rollout has not moved as fast as anticipated across the country, Ruffieux is hopeful more people will begin traveling once the vaccine is more readily available, and people get inoculated.
“It’s definitely is going to improve but the question is how quickly,” Ruffieux said. “Of course, we are still at the mercy of the virus.”
Tourism studies done during the pandemic show that that once people feel comfortable traveling again they will most likely visit family and friends or take short two to three-day regional trips.
Ruffieux said those studies bode well for tourism in Elizabeth City if they hold true. In the last month, national online publications Forbes and Buzzfeed have listed the city as a one of the top small-town destinations to visit in the country.
“We are poised, thankfully, to do pretty well when people do start traveling,” Ruffieux said. “Even pre-COVID, the number one reason people came to Elizabeth City was to see family and friends. Small, rural towns are the number two thing and we fit that bill quite well.”