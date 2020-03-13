Elizabeth City police are now using an app that allows users to alert residents of crimes and suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
The Elizabeth City Police Department has joined Neighbors, which was developed by the home security company Ring. One of the company’s featured items is a video doorbell that allows users to view and record activity happening outside their front door. Users can post their videos to the app, which can be viewed by all users.
While police will not always monitor the app, they will be able to view other users’ posts, including videos, police said in a news release.
The app also allows status updates on incidents reported by residents. For instance, one recent video of an attempted vehicle break-in shows the homeowner startling the would-be thief.
In a post, the user said police were notified and the suspect was soon after apprehended. Above the post is a green status box indicating the incident was “resolved.”
People using the Ring app remain anonymous when posting. A map with a broad circle around the user’s home address indicates a generalized vicinity of their location.
Police joined Neighbors because the app is another means for them to engage with the communities they serve, police said.
“When communities and law enforcement work together, safer neighborhoods can become a reality,” the release stated.
The app is free and can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or Apple Store.
Police remind residents to call 911 in an emergency.