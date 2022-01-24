The Pasquotank Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building in Elizabeth City today at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its professional development meeting Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and regular meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held in Pasquotank Elementary School’s multipurpose room. The professional development meeting will not be livestreamed. The regular meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/. To make a comment virtually at the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.