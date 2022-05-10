The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the media center at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The meeting can also be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet at the Albemarle Commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via ZOOM on Tuesday at 6 p.m. If you wish to attend, call 252-404-7093.
The Camden Board of Education and the Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a joint closed session in the Community Room at the Camden Public Library Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. to discuss the school construction project. The school board will hold an open session afterward.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, May 19, at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular meeting in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. The meeting can also be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board’s PY2022 Local Area Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I Plan is available for public comment. The plan can be viewed at https://nwdbworks.com/ under “Quick Links.” Comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on May 28. Email comments to dwhitmer@accog.org or mail them to Dave Whitmer, NWDB Director, at 101 ARPDC St., Hertford, NC 27944.