The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom today at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. Livestream the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline to submit comments is 2 p.m. Monday. Send comments to superintendent@ ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually Thursday, May 27, at 9 a.m. To access the meeting remotely visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments for the meeting to info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the County Public Safety Building to discuss the county budget Friday, May 28, at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold its monthly meeting in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, on Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed via the board’s YouTube Channel.