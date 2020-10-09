Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ Child Nutrition program has announced a partnership with Wayne White of Meadstown Produce to provide fresh, home-grown produce for the meal services program.
The district said it will purchase sweet potatoes, broccoli and collard greens throughout the fall and winter. The food items will be prepared for both the hot meals that are served as well as the weekly meal kits provided to students. The meal kits will also include instructions and recipes for preparing the produce at home.
Foundation awards Swain Impact grants
The Education Foundation for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools recently held a virtual event to recognize recipients of the 2020-21 Martha Ann Ward Swain Impact Grants.
The foundation provides grants to ECPPS staff members to support various projects in memory of Martha Ann Ward Swain. This year the foundation awarded a total of $5,853.70 in grant funds. Recipients include:
- Misty Daniels of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College: $779.27 for her “Wellness Warriors” project
- Tammy Jo Campbell of Northside Elementary: $600 for her “Building On: Constructing Confident Readers, Writers & Mathematics” project
- April Getz of Northside Elementary: $1,000 for her “The Walking Classroom” project
- Destinee Barrera and Joleesa Felton of Pasquotank Elementary: $1,000 for their “Roadrunner Reset” project
- Ashley Begeot of Pasquotank Elementary: $911.43 for her “Get Fit, Don’t Sit” project
- Britney Spence of Pasquotank Elementary: $663.00 for her “G.R.O.W. With the Roadrunners” project
- Sheila Winslow of River Road Middle School: $900 for her “Supporting the SEL through Books” project.
Byrum Beginning Teacher of Year
Tammy Byrum of Northeastern High School has been named ECPPS’ Beginning Teacher of the Year.
The two finalists for the award were Santina Proctor of Elizabeth City Middle School and Mary Forsblom of Weeksville Elementary School.
Other school-level Beginning Teachers of the Year included: Leah Mabe of Central Elementary School; Hailey Schaan of J.C. Sawyer Elementary School; Leah Maclin of Northside Elementary; Monata Johnson of P.W. Moore Elementary School; Nicholas Stanley of Pasquotank County High School; Joleesa Felton of Pasquotank Elementary School; Melitta Smith of River Road Middle School; Josette Brookins of Sheep-Harney Elementary School.
The Beginning Teacher of the Year program was developed by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching to recognize and honor beginning teachers across NC.