A report to Elizabeth City-Pasquotank school board members addressed a decline in student enrollment and the under-utilization of current school facilities.
Mike Miller of the consulting firm Numerix made the presentation at a committee meeting of the Elizbabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education on May 16.
From the 2016-2017 school year to the current 2021-2022 year, ECPPS enrollment declined an average of 210 students or 4 percent a year. Enrollment was about 5,700 in 2016-2017 and had declined to 4,653 this year.
Miller noted that general population in the counties of northeastern North Carolina, with the exception of Currituck, has been stable or declining in recent years.
Miller’s analysis is based on a projection of slight population growth in Pasquotank, from 40,611 in July 2020 to 41,256 in July 2025 and 41,556 in July 2030. The median age is expected to increase from about 36 in 2000 to over 38 in 2030.
Miller reported that there are about 3,000 seats available in ECPPS across all grade levels this school year. Most schools, he said, are expected to remain well below 90 percent utilization for the next several years.
This school year the average utilization of available classroom space is 67 percent in grades k-5, 67 percent in grades 6-8 and 47 percent in grades 9-12.
In grades K-5 there is a capacity of 3,443 and a surplus of about 1,100 seats. The capacity in grades 6-8 is 1,600 and the surplus is 500.
There is a capacity of 2,656 for grades 9-12 and a surplus of 1,410.
What Miller’s presentation calls “scenario A” is replacing all seven current elementary schools with four new K-5 schools having a capacity of 600 students each.
The “target areas” for locating the four new schools would be near the existing sites of Northside Elementary, Sheep-Harney Elementary, P.W. Moore Elementary, and Central Elementary.
“Replacing all seven K-5 schools with four capacity 600 schools eliminates nearly all the excess capacity of the existing schools, with little room for adjustment if membership trends reverse,” Miller’s presentation states.
In what the presentation calls “scenario B,” the Weeksville and Northside elementary schools would remain open and two new K-5 schools would be built having a capacity of 750 students each.
“Replacing five K-5 schools with two large schools will likely bring efficiencies to the Elizabeth City area,” the presentation states. “Furthermore, Northside and Weeksville remain open to serve the areas they currently serve in the north and south.”
As with scenario A, however, scenario B leaves little flexibility for adjustment if enrollment trends change.
Miller presented two scenarios that he described as “explorations of the feasibility of school consolidation.” He stressed to the board that the scenarios “are not recommendations.”
Instead, he said, the presentation is intended to “prime the conversation” for the board.