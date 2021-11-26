Despite raising starting pay to $15.16 an hour and offering $1,000 bonuses, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools continues to struggle to recruit enough bus drivers.
The ECPPS district is about 25 bus drivers short of being fully staffed, the Board of Education learned this week.
ECPPS Transportation Director Amanda Hill mentioned the driver shortage in a report to the Board of Education Monday night.
Hill said the district has hired three drivers since the school year started — but lost six others.
Hill also noted that 35 people signed up for a recent bus driver training course but only 15 showed up for the training. And of that number, 10 passed the course, she said.
One of those who passed the course has started and is an excellent bus driver, according to Hill. Another has applied for a position and is expected to be hired soon, she said.
Hill noted that federal regulations that will take effect in February will vastly increase the training requirements for bus drivers and make it even more difficult for schools to hire more drivers.
The new regulations will require a four-week training regimen “and it’s going to be very rigorous,” she said.
School board member Daniel Spence noted that the board voted to increase driver pay in August, raising it to a minimum of $15.16 an hour. The board also agreed to offer $1,000 bonuses to both current and new drivers.
In addition, board members and administrators voiced a commitment at the board’s September meeting to support bus drivers in discipline matters after several drivers complained that students were shouting profanity at them and refusing to wear masks.
Spence asked Hill what plans are in place to recruit more drivers.
Hill said the department is relying heavily right now on word of mouth — current drivers encouraging people they know to apply for driver positions.
In another matter the board increased substitute teacher pay to $125 a day for licensed substitutes and $100 a day for those who are not licensed.
A motion by board member Pam Pureza to increase those pay rates passed unanimously.