All students in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will have the option of in-person instruction beginning April 12.
The ECPPS Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to provide in-person instruction for students in grades 6-12 under “Plan A” of the state’s reopening plan for schools.
Under the plan, ECPPS students in all grades will attend school in person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The district’s remote learning schedule will continue on Wednesdays.
Students also will continue to have the option to learn remotely for the remainder of the year.
The ECPPS board’s decision follows the Camden Board of Education’s decision last week to resume in-person classes four days a week for all Camden County students starting March 29.
The Perquimans Board of Education also voted at a special meeting Monday to begin offering Plan A as an option for students in grades 6-12 beginning March 22.
Perquimans will continue its remote learning schedule on Mondays for grades K-8 and Fridays for grades 9-12. Face-to-face instruction will continue to take place on Tuesday through Friday for grades K-8. Students in grades 9-12 will now attend school for full days from 8 a.m. to 3:05 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
The Currituck Board of Education was expected to discuss the Currituck district’s return to in-person classes for all grades at its meeting Tuesday night.
The ECPPS school board made its decision following a report from interim Superintendent Rhonda James-Davis on the implications of recent state legislation about returning to in-person instruction. James-Davis explained that the new law requires school districts to offer the option of in-person instruction for students in grades K-12.
The law states all students in grades K-5 will have the option to come back under Plan A, while school districts may choose either Plan A or Plan B for students in grades 6-12. Plan A calls for “minimal social distancing” while Plan B is a hybrid model that involves significant social distancing. Up until the law passed, students in grades 6-12 were only allowed to return to school campuses under Plan B.
James-Davis asked the ECPPS board to select either Plan A or Plan B for grades 6-12 in order to give teachers and school administrators an opportunity to plan.
“I really would like for you all to take action,” she said.
A motion by board member Pam Pureza to provide in-person instruction for grades 6-12 under Plan A was seconded by board member George Archuleta and passed unanimously.
ECPPS also is offering Plan A as an option for students in pre-K in order to give parents the widest array of choices, according to school district officials.
A press release from the school district indicated surveys will be sent to parents to determine whether they want remote or in-person instruction. The selection parents make will remain in place for their child for the rest of this school year.
Although minimal social distancing does not require six feet of social distancing, “face coverings are still required on all ECPPS campuses at all times,” according to the release from the school district. “Sanitizing and hand washing will continue to be extremely important and will be followed.
ECPPS officials said individual schools will be sharing additional information with parents about school schedules, transportation and other matters.