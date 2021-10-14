The Elizabeth City State University football team travels to Pennsylvania to play Lincoln University Saturday in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Northern Division game.
Game time is set for 1 p.m. inside the LU Football Stadium. The game is expected to be available to view online live at www.theCIAASN.com.
ECSU (2-4, 2-1 CIAA) enters the game following a 35-7 loss to Virginia State on Oct. 9 at Virginia State University.
Lincoln (Pa.) (0-6, 0-3 CIAA) suffered a 32-0 loss to CIAA Northern Division foe Virginia Union in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 9.
The Lions will be hosting the Vikings as part of their Homecoming festivities.
According to Lincoln (Pa.) statistics, the Lions are led in rushing yards by Elijah Snell, who has 151 yards on the season.
Andrew Banks has played the majority of snaps at quarterback for the Lions this season.
Banks has thrown for 419 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. Michael Credle, Jr. leads the Lions with 171 receiving yards this season.
Defensively, Devon Cathcart, a linebacker, leads the Lions with 43 total tackles.
North Carolina State at Boston College
BOSTON — Boston College coach Jeff Hafley was too busy to watch the Boston Marathon when the race ran past the Chestnut Hill campus Monday. He is hoping to make up for the lack of excitement when the Eagles play No. 22 North Carolina State on Saturday night.
“It will be our first night game with people,” said Hafley, whose first season at BC (4-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) was during the pandemic.
“We had a couple of cool night games last year with the cardboard fans,” he said, issuing a plea for the students to be in their seats when the game starts. “To the students: Tailgate all day if you want, but please be sitting down when we run out of that tunnel. That would mean a lot to our players.”
Although it’s been a while since there was much enthusiasm for BC football, Hafley got a taste of it when the fans stormed the field after the Eagles beat Missouri in overtime on Sept. 25 — the first time they’ve won their first four games since Matt Ryan led them to eight straight wins to start the 2007 season.
A 19-13 loss to preseason No. 3 Clemson the next game ended the winning streak. So Hafley went back to work over the off week to prepare for N.C. State (4-1, 1-0), holing up in his office and skipping the festivities of the first fall race in the Boston Marathon’s 125-year history.
“I looked out my office window and it looked like Mardi Gras,” the BC coach said. “In the spring, I’ll get to experience it. But (Monday’s) a busy day.”
Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina
North Carolina and Miami started the season as the favorites in their Atlantic Coast Conference division. That hype is long gone as they meet Saturday as two unranked teams with a combined 5-6 record.
The host Tar Heels (3-3, 2-3 ACC) have taken the biggest tumble. With the return of a quarterback Sam Howell, they were the Coastal Division favorite carrying their first top 10 preseason ranking in 24 years during Mack Brown’s first coaching stint in Chapel Hill.
Yet an experienced offensive line hasn’t protected Howell well while the Tar Heels have struggled replacing skill-position losses to the NFL. Brown said this year’s group hasn’t responded as well to adversity as the previous two seasons, most recently in last weekend’s home loss to a one-win Florida State team.
“We should have won more games than we have in my estimation,” Brown said. “So it’s on us (coaches), period. They’ve got to play better, but it’s our job to get them to play better.”
The Hurricanes (2-3, 0-1) opened at No. 14 and as the Tar Heels’ projected top Coastal challenger. They fell out of the poll after losses to Alabama and Michigan State in the first three games.
They’re trying to avoid their first 2-4 start since 1997, a season where they were on NCAA probation and dealing with severe scholarship limitations.
They also took a major hit this week when coach Manny Diaz announced this week that quarterback D’Eriq King would have season-ending shoulder surgery for an injury suffered against the Spartans.
Diaz said it’s now Tyler Van Dyke’s team, with Van Dyke starting the past two games for a team now missing two of its top three quarterbacks.
The good news for the Hurricanes, at least? They have only one league loss to remain in the division race.
“Honestly we have to get the job done,” Van Dyke said. “No matter who’s at quarterback, we have to win. Right now, it’s me. I just have to be consistent, go out there and trust my teammates … and we’ll be good.”
Duke at Virginia
The road has been good to Virginia with victories at Miami and Louisville following blowout losses against North Carolina and No. 16 Wake Forest.
The Cavaliers hope a return to their home stadium will keep their momentum alive. Virginia (4-2, 2-2 ACC) faces Duke, a team it has beaten six straight times. Not that any of the history matters to Cavs’ coach Bronco Mendenhall.
“It’s just the next game, right,” Mendenhall said this week. “ACC game, Coastal game, this year’s version, and nothing else before or after is relevant.”
The Cavaliers view themselves as defending Coastal champs, having won the division in 2019 before the pandemic forced a one-division league last year. With two losses in league play, though, they can ill afford another.
The Blue Devils (3-3, 0-2) have the same issue, but a much steeper hill to climb, especially with a banged up secondary facing Brennan Armstrong. The Virginia quarterback is second nationally with 410 passing yards per game, and has 17 TD throws.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe’s strategy includes non-football things.
“I guess you start every morning with a good prayer, right?” he said. “It may make a lot of sense, playing coverage against a guy like him. As I said, he’s mobile, so that increases the hardship of staying in coverage if he breaks the pocket because he sees downfield well. He’s very accurate.”
And has plenty of weapons. Virginia has four receivers in the top 68 nationally in receiving yards, led by Dontayvion Wicks with 554 yards, 10th overall. When Wicks was knocked out of the game at Louisville, Ra’Shaun Henry caught nine passes for 179 yards and Keytaon Thompson 10 for 149 yards.
Virginia University of Lynchburg at Norfolk State
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State football team (3-2) looks for its first four-game winning streak in 10 years when the Spartans face Virginia University of Lynchburg (0-6) for Homecoming this week.
Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at William “Dick” Price Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
NSU had last week off following its third win in a row, a thrilling 47-44 overtime triumph at Hampton on Oct. 2.
Juwan Carter threw two touchdown passes and ran for a career-high three more, including the game-winning 1-yarder in OT to propel the Spartans to victory in the first Battle of the Bay since 2017.
Carter accounted for 386 yards of total offense — 294 passing and a career-high 92 rushing.
Justin Smith caught five passes for a career-best 144 yards and a score, while the Spartan defense forced a season-best four turnovers — two on interceptions by Justin Toler.
This marks the first meeting between NSU and Virginia University of Lynchburg.
The Dragons compete as members of the National Christian College Athletic Association.
Virginia Lynchburg fell to 0-6 with a 56-6 loss at Delaware State last Saturday. The game was scoreless after one quarter, but the Hornets scored 42 points in the second quarter en route to the victory.
VUL amassed 172 total yards in defeat, about one-third of which came on a 59-yard TD pass from Darrius Sample to Joshua Gray.
VUL has also faced U.Va. Wise, Mars Hill, Virginia Union, Duquesne and Erskine this year. The Dragons have games remaining vs. Tennessee Tech and Howard.
NSU has won three games in a row, a feat it also accomplished in 2019.
NSU has dominated the MEAC weekly football awards following its last four games, winning a combined 11 for performances against Wake Forest, Elizabeth City State, St. Francis and Hampton.
NSU quarterback Juwan Carter was named the MEAC Offensive Player of the Week after the Wake, ECSU and Hampton games, throwing for a combined nine touchdowns in the three games (five vs. ECSU, a career high).
Left guard Jalen Powell (Wake), center Colby Byrd (ECSU) and right guard Justin Redd (SFU, Hampton) won four consecutive Offensive Lineman of the Week awards, a streak only broken because NSU had a bye last week.
Running back J.J. Davis was named MEAC Rookie of the Week twice: after rushing eight times for 121 yards and two touchdowns (including a 72-yarder) vs. ECSU, and rushing 14 times for 93 yards vs. SFU.
Defensive lineman Chris Myers was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week after the ECSU win after registering two of NSU’s eight sacks and helping hold the Vikings to negative-49 rushing yards.
Defensive back Justin Toler was selected Co-Defensive Player of the Week after notching two interceptions at HU.