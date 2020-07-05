Funding for the N.C. Promise Tuition Program at Elizabeth City State University and two other University of North Carolina campuses has been extended through 2025.
Signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on June 26, Senate Bill 814 designates funds for each fiscal year through 2025 for ECSU, making tuition more affordable for in-state and out-of-state students, while providing students with a quality education. N.C. Promise launched in the fall of 2018.
Under N.C. Promise, in-state tuition is $500 per semester, and per-semester out-of-state tuition is $2,500. That does not include student fees, housing and food services, and text books.
The bill, which officially became law July 1, is perhaps the biggest in a series of positive developments for ECSU on the funding front recently.
The state House recently passed Senate Bill 750, a supplemental funding bill introduced by state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, that includes $6 million for a new chiller plant and HVAC system for buildings at ECSU.
ECSU also has recently received a total of $2.1 million in grant dollars.
The Materials Research group at ECSU recently received a $400,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.
ECSU professor Victor Adedeji said the grant will help with the development of new oxide material for specialized microelectronic device applications. The material has the potential to create a more efficient solar cell for converting sunlight to electricity.
Adedeji said ECSU students will have an opportunity to operate various instruments and learn material characterization techniques during the course of the project.
ECSU also received a $1.2 million grant through the National Science Foundation to train science teachers.
Professor Timothy Goodale said the grant’s goal is to train qualified secondary science teachers who are better equipped to teach topics such as climate change and evolution.
The Golden LEAF Foundation also awarded ECSU $358,000 to help launch a two-year workforce training program that both teaches employment skills and steers young people ages 18-24 toward a possible college education. The program, named “Project Gap,” will work to fill the gap in the workforce across the region.
According to ECSU’s vice chancellor for student affairs, Gary Brown, initially 25 area young men and women will be identified to participate in Project Gap. The program, he said, will teach “soft skills,” as well as expose participants to “real-time” skills employers are looking for. The goal is to help 110 students become prepared for employment.
Brown said ECSU is working with a number of area organizations including North Carolina Workforce Development and College of The Albemarle on the program.
ECSU professor Anthony Emekalam, chairman of the Department of Health and Human studies, has also received $131,840 grant to help fight COVID-19 in African American communities across the region.
The Through and Beyond COVID-19: Health Disparities Initiative, or TABC, will work to reach residents of the 21 counties served by the university, according to ECSU’s Office of Sponsored Programs.
“TABC is a comprehensive community outreach program designed to reduce disparate impacts of COVID-19 on African Americans,” Emekalam said.
Funded through the North Carolina Healthcare Foundation, the program will feature a task force of community leaders from counties in the region.
Community leaders will, Emekalam said, come from predominantly African American churches in the region and NAACP members.
The task force’s work will be implemented virtually, and information will be made available through a website dedicated to mitigation of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
Substance abuse education and recovery efforts at ECSU are also getting a boost with creation of a new program launched in part by a $50,000 grant from the UNC System.
Viking CARES (Campus Advocates for Recovery and Educational Services) aims to boost programs that target mental health and substance abuse issues, according to Jody Grady, ECSU’s director of counseling services.
Grandy said Viking CARES will employ a collegiate recovery community coordinator who is a licensed professional addiction counselor with experience in treating substance and behavioral addictions.
“Viking CARES will focus on various prevention initiatives, including educational and self-awareness programs with freshmen students, athletes, and non-traditional students,” she said.