The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will resume an open session at Pasquotank Elementary School via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Email comments for the meeting to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting may be viewed on city public access Channel 11 or at cityofec.com.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings virtually on Monday, beginning with the Committee on the Endowment at 9 a.m. and ending with the Committee on University Governance at 12:30 p.m. The full board will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. For information on access, call 335-8745.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. The open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Citizens may access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners regular meeting for Dec. 21 has been canceled. The board’s next meeting will be in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Monday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m.