Elizabeth City State University and College of The Albemarle have signed articulation agreements that create a pathway for COA students majoring in business administration and social work to transfer to ECSU more smoothly.
During a virtual ceremony on Monday, ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon and COA President Jack Bagwell signed agreements that simplify the transfer process for COA students earning the associate in applied science degree in global business management to the bachelor’s degree program in business administration offered at ECSU.
The agreement also simplifies the transfer from COA to ECSU for students earning an associate in applied science degree in general business administration to the bachelor’s degree program in business administration, and the associate in applied science degree in human services technology to the bachelor’s degree program in social work.
“This is the next step in a long and beneficial relationship between the two institutions,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “These agreements strengthen higher education opportunities for students in northeastern North Carolina.”
This is the second time in recent years that ECSU and COA have signed articulation agreements for transfer students.
In 2019, officials from the two schools sign a co-admission agreement for ECSU’s kinesiology program. Kinesiology is the study of human movement, and ECSU’s program includes three concentrations for majors: fitness and wellness, physical education and health, and exercise science.
The agreement gives COA students the opportunity to form a relationship with ECSU while attending the community college. Students have the opportunity to become a part of the ECSU community, making their transfer to the four-year institution smooth and seamless.
“While they are attending COA, they will benefit from ECSU activities, enhancing their social community,” Dixon noted.
In addition to the co-admission agreements, the two institutions also have a bilateral agreement to educate students majoring in health and fitness.
Students from COA’s associate degree in science program can move from the community college campus to ECSU’s kinesiology program, the fourth-largest degree program at the university.