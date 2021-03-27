Students majoring in unmanned aircraft systems at Elizabeth City State University recently gained another tool to help them gain real-time, hands-on experience in one of the fastest-growing career fields in the country.
The university now has a mobile drone lab for use in its unmanned aerial vehicle degree program. The lab is a Ford transit van customized with computer stations capable of programming drones in the field.
“This is a real game changer for our program,” said Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, dean of the School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology.
Currently, students and faculty ECSU’s Aviation Science and Emergency Management program working on projects in the field have to return to campus to complete their research. With the mobile lab, students not only are able to operate a drone, they also can plan the flight and analyze data on the spot.
“This is truly a laboratory in the field,” Rawat said. “We can launch from the back of the mobile unit and get important information while in the field.”
The lab can also be used as an educational tool for middle and high school students. ECSU has been operating a mobile STEM lab for five years, taking innovative technology to area secondary schools. The mobile drone lab can also be taken to schools, Rawat said.
The mobile lab also gives ECSU the ability to cooperate with area health service providers, emergency management and law enforcement agencies in the field. Rawat also says the lab can be used as a mobile health clinic, potentially delivering vaccines to remote, rural counties throughout the region.
ECSU’s unmanned aerial vehicle program has assist public agencies in the past, using drones to track criminal suspects and surveil the area following storms. According to the university, the mobile lab makes ECSU a more effective community partner.
ECSU’s drone degree program launched in fall 2019. Students majoring in the program learn a number of skills, including how to pilot drones, plan drone missions and process flight data. The program also includes applied research in areas such as precision agriculture, infrastructure inspection, 3D mapping, homeland security and thermal imagery.
As drone technology becomes more and more pervasive, ECSU sees UAV technology as extremely important to today’s job market. Students learn skills necessary to work in fields as diverse as public safety and agriculture.
“Students attending ECSU to pursue a degree in unmanned aircraft systems can expect exciting opportunities in a number of industries,” Rawat said.