An online clearinghouse for students seeking a career in early childhood education has ranked Elizabeth City University’s early childhood education degree program the most affordable in the country.
Discover Early Childhood EDU awarded ECSU’s early childhood program its top ranking for affordability based on its research of similar programs at 85 schools, ECSU said in a press release.
Criteria used for the rankings included retention, admission and graduation rates; number of programs, including online programs, offered; cost of tuition; salaries of program graduates; diplomas awarded; percentage of students receiving financial aid; and loan default rates;
ECSU said its Department of Education offers a wide array of undergraduate education degree programs, including birth-through-kindergarten education, special education and elementary education.
The birth-through-kindergarten and elementary education programs both include teaching and non-teaching tracks. Graduate degrees are also available in elementary education, with initial licensure and teacher leader tracks, and school administration. ECSU’s master of elementary education program is fully online.
All degree programs are designed to prepare students for licensure. ECUS also has partnerships with Pitt Community College and other state community colleges to prepare students in associate degree programs in early childhood education for a smooth transition to bachelor degree program at ECSU.
ECSU also noted it’s one of three University of North Carolina Promise Schools which set in-state tuition rates at $500 per semester.