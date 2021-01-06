A number of facility upgrades at Elizabeth City State University will be completed in the next few months.
Onyel Ehola, an architect who has joined ECSU’s staff, told trustees’ Committee on Operational Excellence last month that the 800-ton chiller project should be completed sometime this summer.
Ehola is director of facilities and planning, design and construction.
In June 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Senate Bill 750, which allocated $6 million to ECSU for capital projects in the 2020-21 year. The money was designated for two campus improvement projects: a $4 million HVAC system and $2 million toward the new chiller. A chiller is an industrial-sized machine used in large-scale centralized cooling systems.
The $6 million is part of the state’s overall $25 billion budget and was appropriated from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund to the Office of State Budget and Management for the two campus projects.
Ehola said water line and gas line repairs to Bedell Cafeteria have been completed.
The university has received $5.2 million in Hurricane Dorian Recovery funds and is using that money for roofing and structural repairs to C.W. Griffin Hall, Jenkins Science Building, M.D. Thorpe Administration Building, University Towers, Viking Tower, Williams Hall, McClendon Hall, the ITC Building, STEM Complex, Vaughan Hall and Viking Village. Work on those projects is expected to start this summer.
The $8.2 million renovation of Bias Hall is expected to be completed the first week of April. The project, which includes demolition of Hugh Cale Hall and Doles Hall, will cost around $843,000 and is funded through a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The $8.5 million renovation of Moore Hall and $4.5 million stabilization and partial renovation of the G.R. Little building are being funded through Connect NC bond proceeds.
Both projects are slated to be completed Feb. 15.
Alyn Goodson, ECSU’s vice chancellor for operations, noted that a number of buildings on campus have been painted or received other exterior improvements.
“We’re always trying to improve our curb appeal,” Goodson said.