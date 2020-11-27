Elizabeth City State University officials say the 2020 fall semester was a success despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.
In a press release, the university said record enrollment growth, high levels of student engagement and achievement, and the awarding of a number of high-profile research grants would have made the semester a success under any circumstances.
However, the fact ECSU had the challenge of managing students’ safe return to campus for in-person classes after switching to remote instruction-only in the spring made successful completion of the semester even more meaningful, the university said.
ECSU reported only 63 student cases and nine employee cases of COVID-19 during the semester.
“Thanks to the hard work, dedication, and the conscientious effort of our campus community to stay safe during these unprecedented times, ECSU has shown that it can do what it takes to succeed even in the most challenging environment. Vikings are resilient,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in the release.
ECSU officials began planning for the safe return of students to campus in the summer. Facilities Director Dennis Leary said efforts to create a safe and sanitized environment were his team’s highest priority.
Officials posted signage to educate students and staff about COVID-19 symptoms and what they should do if they experienced any. The signs also stressed the importance of wearing masks and of social distancing.
Provost Farrah J. Ward also created a new academic calendar designed to balance students’ need for quality education with safety. At the start of the fall semester, 41 percent of classes were taught online, and another 33 percent included a combination of online and in-person instruction.
Limiting the number of in-person classes allowed the campus to move classrooms into larger spaces and accommodate social distancing, the university said. It also allowed a number of employees to continue to work remotely.
Technology upgrades by the university’s Division of Information Technology enabled staffers to meet virtually. They also helped students and their families to stay in contact remotely.
Led by Vice Chancellor Gary Brown, the Division of Student Affairs implemented programs to help keep students engaged and connected. The Vikings Engage app connected students to virtual business operations and key deadlines while also keeping them abreast of campus activities and virtual events.
Campus Student Health Services also played a role in the university’s successful semester, stressing guidelines and protocols to keep the number of infections low. Testing, contact tracing and quarantining were instrumental in minimizing the spread of the virus, director Gloria Brown said.
The university also received $1 million COVID-19 Mitigation grant during the semester. The grant helped ECSU provide rapid testing both on campus and across the region. The testing, which supplemented the testing conducted by Student Health Services, is being conducted by a team of ECSU faculty and undergraduate and graduate students.
Dixon said the campus is looking forward to a successful spring semester as well. Students are scheduled to return for a phased move-in starting Jan. 14.