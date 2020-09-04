Elizabeth City State University has fewer students living on campus this fall than last year despite rising enrollment — a gap the university attributes to student concern about the coronavirus.
ECSU reports 773 students living on campus this fall, which is down 14.9 percent from the 909 students living in campus housing last fall.
That’s despite ECSU’s fall enrollment this year of 2,002 students being 13.2 percent more than last fall’s 1,773. This fall marks the first time in seven years that ECSU’s enrollment topped 2,000 students.
The university said the COVID-10 pandemic appears to have influenced students’ decisions regarding housing.
“More specifically, course delivery and the ability for students to take courses virtually as opposed to face to face motivated some to cancel their housing assignment,” the university said Tuesday through spokesman Robert Kelly-Goss. “While the university took great pains to ensure the residence halls were prepared for students to return, some students elected other housing options outside of the university residence halls as their best option.”
The ECSU COVID-19 dashboard listed 10 lab-confirmed student cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, only two of which were still active. ECSU also said two staff cases of COVID-19 have been reported, only one of which was still active.
As for ECSU’s strong enrollment growth this semester, university officials attribute much of it to popular academic programs such as aviation science and the NC Promise tuition discount program. Aviation science, digital media arts, graphic design, and online programs in homeland security and elementary education have all grown at least 25 percent since last year.
NC Promise offers discounted tuition of $500 a semester for in-state students and $2,500 a semester for out-of-state students.
Students enrolling at ECSU increasingly are also staying at the university and earning degrees. The current retention rate of 75.6 percent is the university’s highest since 2012.