An upcoming fundraising initiative encourages 1,891 supporters of Elizabeth City State University to donate online through the month of October.
Starting Oct. 1, ECSU and The ECSU Foundation will host “1891 Strong,” an online fundraising event that kicks off Oct. 1. As part of the Viking Forward project, which is led by the Office of University Advancement, the campaign will conclude Oct. 24.
“The work we do to forge the future of Elizabeth City State University helps provide opportunities for students to learn, grow and thrive,” said Anita Walton, ECSU’s vice chancellor for university advancement. “Contributions can help students fulfill their dreams to teach, run a successful business, and fly. The possibilities are endless.”
The choice of 1891 isn’t happenstance. That’s the year of the university’s founding.
ECSU officials hope the campaign raises funding from 1,891 alumni and friends to support scholarships, athletics and departments of the donor’s choice.
Walton said supporting scholarships or athletics means supporting current and future students. College athletics programs drive enrollment, help establish a school’s brand, can be the catalyst for long term relationships and can unify communities, she said.
“And a school’s marching band is a visible component of music education and the student experience,” Walton said. “Like athletics, they are a beneficial recruitment opportunity and can be a unifying force in the community.”
According to Walton, “1891 Strong” campaign is open to alumni, faculty, staff, students and the community to participate.
Donating to “1891 Strong” is easy. Donors can visit online at ecsu.edu/1891strong starting at noon on Oct. 1.
Donors are encouraged to share their experience by posting it on social media using the hashtag #1891Strong.
All checks for “1891 Strong” should be made out to the ECSU Foundation.