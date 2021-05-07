A program at Elizabeth City State University is making a college degree even more affordable for students, ECSU officials say.
ECSU’s new VikingPlus program includes several initiatives designed to make the cost of college tuition less stressful for students and families, while allowing students to focus on their academics.
ECSU will award new funds under VikingPLUS this year, and already has provided a total of about $4.2 million in free credits, emergency funding and housing and meal plan grants since last year.
“Our students should be discovering their passions, not worrying about finances, which can be a significant concern for many families,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “A college degree opens doors to the future, and we have combined programs under the VikingPLUS umbrella to nurture our students and empower them to conquer their dreams.”
The following are examples of the benefits included in the VikingPlus program, with more to be added.
Starting this summer, the first six credits of summer school are free. More than 430 students have received a total of $517,733 in free summer tuition.
Students attending ECSU in the fall who plan to live on campus will each receive $1,500 toward their housing and meal plan. The university foresees awarding about $1.5 million for the 1,020-plus students expected to live on campus in the fall.
ECSU has awarded more than $2.1 million in emergency grants to help students during the coronavirus pandemic. These funds are awarded on an ongoing basis and do not impact financial aid eligibility.
The university also offers as much as $4,000 in individual grants if a student withdrew temporarily and re-enrolled at later. ECSU has provided $50,000-plus such grants since last year.
Student loan debt is a big concern for students and families. According to Student Loan Hero, Americans owe more than $1.71 trillion in student loans, which is about $739 billion more than the total U.S. credit card debt.
“We consider the overall welfare of our students. From supporting them financially to keeping class sizes small, we strive to give our students the individual attention and resources they need to thrive,” Dixon said.