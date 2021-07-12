In an effort to get as many students vaccinated against COVID-19, Elizabeth City State University has joined the White House COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. ECSU’s participation validates the work the university has done to ensure student safety, officials say.
“The main thing that being a part of the White House challenge does for us, is it validates the efforts that we have been taking at ECSU to not only protect the students, staff and faculty, but also the communities we serve,” said David L. Hill Jr., ECSU’s emergency management coordinator. Hill and Professor Kevin Kupietz are co-leaders in ECSU’s challenge involvement.
ECSU has joined several university campuses across the nation by joining the challenge.
“ECSU has been acting as a good steward of the community since the start of the pandemic, serving as a leader to encourage people to understand the situation and respond appropriately,” Hill said. “Becoming part of this White House challenge is simply saying that we will continue these efforts to the best of our ability for the safety of our ECSU family and the communities that we serve.”
According to WhiteHouse.gov, participating universities commit to three key actions to help get students vaccinated: Engage every student, staff and faculty member; organize the campus community and make the vaccine accessible to everyone. ECSU has been meeting all three key components of the challenge since the beginning of the spring semester in January.
The concern is getting more young Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus, as younger Americans are “lagging” on getting vaccinated, the White House website states.
“The idea of vaccination has been mixed amongst students on campus,” said Hill. One ECSU campus leader in the effort to vaccinate students has been Student Government Association President Jimmy Chambers, Hill noted.
“He recorded a message for the National HBCU COVID Awareness and Resiliency Day initiative earlier this year to students who are reluctant to get the shot for a variety of reasons,” Hill said about Chambers. “We do encourage students to have an open and honest conversation about reservations to the vaccinations and to become educated to the truth about COVID and the vaccinations.”
ECSU is following CDC guidelines and recommendations, as well as Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidelines. Hill said vaccination clinics will continue into the fall semester, “until no longer needed.”