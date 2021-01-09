Elizabeth City State University has loaned two area health agencies use of its ultra-low temperature freezers to help with efforts to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19.
ECSU has agreed to loan Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Albemarle Regional Health Services the freezers to use for storing supplies of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine must be stored at temperatures of -112 Fahrenheit, which ECSU’s freezers are capable of reaching.
“Sentara reached out to us before Christmas when they were about to receive 1,000 vials (of vaccine) and we had the freezer to accommodate them,” said Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, who oversees ECSU’s COVID-19 Mitigation Project. “The health department also reached out to us this week.”
ECSU had the freezers on site because they are used by students and faculty during the course of their research. ECSU received an additional freezer from the University o North Carolina System in Chapel Hill earlier this week. Rawat, who also is the dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, said that freezer will be loaned to ARHS.
The agreement also provides that the three institutions will share resources in the fight against the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
The UNC System announced in December that 15 of the state’s research university campuses would receive freezers to provide vaccine storage space. According to Rawat, ECSU was scheduled to receive a total of five freezers, which should all arrive by late February or early March.
The extra freezers will enable ECSU to assist health departments across northeastern North Carolina with vaccine storage and distribution.
“The more storage, the more vaccines for the region,” Rawat said.