Elizabeth City State University has been named among the “Best of the Best” Top Veteran-Friendly Schools for 2021, according to U.S. Veterans Magazine.
According to the magazine, the Best of the Best rankings included not only universities, but also businesses and organizations serving veterans. Each category, such as businesses and franchises, were included in a nationwide poll that included 1,000 organizations.
ECSU provides services to military service personnel, their families, and military service veterans through its Military and Veterans Affairs Center at Griffin Hall. The center is headed by Military and Veterans Affairs Director Tim Freeman.
“We are proud to serve our military members and give them and their families an opportunity to pursue a degree at ECSU,” Freeman said.
The center not only provides campus assistance to military service personnel who are students, it also provides guidance about veterans’ affairs. A representative from the Department of Veterans Affairs in Norfolk, Virginia, frequently visits campus to work with students in military and other service members based in the area. The center includes a lounge, a television, and computers.
ECSU has expanded its degree program offerings to give service members and their families more opportunities to earn a degree no matter where they are stationed. The university currently offers online degrees in interdisciplinary studies and homeland security.
ECSU also recently was named to Military Times list of Best Colleges.