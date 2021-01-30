Elizabeth City State University and Museum of the Albemarle have been hard at work creating a slate of events to celebrate Black History Month this year.
On Feb. 25, celebrated poet and distinguished professor at Virginia Technical University, Nikki Giovanni will speak as part of ECSU’s Community Connections series.
African-American banking history will be highlighted with a Feb. 6 lecture by ECSU history professor Glen Bowman, who will present research on the Albemarle Bank which operated in Elizabeth City from 1920 to 1926.
The banking theme continues on Feb. 18, when University of Tennessee- Knoxville professor, Brandon K. Winford speaks about his research on Durham’s Mechanic and Farmers Bank which opened in 1908 and Black banking networks throughout the U.S. South.
The African-American church as an institution will be considered in a panel discussion via Facebook Live on Feb. 9 sponsored by WRVS 89.9 and W18BB-TV. Speakers will include ECSU professors and local clergy. This event will be followed by the PBS premiere of the two-part series “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song” on Feb. 16 and 23.
History program faculty and students will host a mini-conference on African American cemetery preservation on Feb. 19. Speakers will include Angela Thorpe, director of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission; Latif Tarik, a history professor at ECSU; and Jessica Cosmas, artifact collections specialist at Museum of the Albemarle. ECSU students will receive a practicum in headstone cleaning the following day.
Finally, several events will showcase artistic expression. Dr. Synikka Alek-Chizoba Lofton of Norfolk State University will give a poetry reading on Feb. 11. Later, ECSU’s English and Digital Media Department will host a read-in, one of several taking place across the state as part of the NC African American Heritage Commission’s fourth annual Black History Month Read-In.
The month-long celebration will be capped off by musical performances by ECSU students under the direction of Stephan Naylor as part of his innovative Check the Resume series.
For more information about ECSU’s Black History Month events please visit its website, www.ecsu.edu.
Museum of the Albemarle will celebrate the month with programming related to its Women Breaking Barriers in Northeastern North Carolina exhibit, which can be viewed at the museum weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Feb. 17, as part of the museum’s “History for Lunch” series, Caroline Stephenson of Cultivator Inc. and Marvin Jones of Chowan Discovery, will tell the story of Katie M. Hart’s work to start a small library for people of color in 1931. Her efforts resulted in a bookmobile and a library building in Winton serving residents of Hertford and Gates counties.
All month you can watch “The Underground Railroad in Northeastern North Carolina” on Museum of the Albemarle’s YouTube page. The program features Wanda Hunt McLean, Ben Speller, and other historians telling the meaningful story about the region and its role in this important piece of African-American and American history.