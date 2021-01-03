Elizabeth City State University officials are hopeful the COVID-19 case count at the university will remain relatively low as the spring semester begins in a couple of weeks.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon told the ECSU Board of Trustees Dec. 15 that the university has developed a “culture of expectation” around COVID safety.
The university successfully managed the spread of COVID-19 throughout the fall semester, she said, adding that staff, faculty and students all did a great job of complying with mask-wearing and other health precautions.
“We successfully kept our residential students on campus the entire semester,” Dixon said. “Now we are ready for a safe return in January 2021.”
The return to campus housing is slated to begin Jan. 14. University officials said students will be required to have a negative COVID test to move in for the semester.
If students do not have documentation that they tested negative for COVID at least three days prior, they will be tested at the time of move-in.
“Any positive test will result in the requirement for a student’s immediate quarantine off campus,” said Gary Brown, ECSU’s vice chancellor for student affairs.
Move-in will continue though Jan. 18 and there will be pre-scheduled blocks of time for specific students as was done at the beginning of the fall semester, Brown explained. Each student will be allowed two people to assist with their move-in to a residence hall.
Brown told ECSU trustees’ Student Excellence Committee that because of the pandemic, all of Office of Student Affairs’ programming and services had been offered in a hybrid format during the fall semester.
Between July 1 and Nov. 25, ECSU reported 63 confirmed student cases of COVID-19, and all those students have now recovered.
The university has administered 1,070 COVID-19 tests, Brown said.
Despite concerns about the pandemic, the university had 80 percent occupancy in its residence halls during the fall semester.