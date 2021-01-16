Elizabeth City State University is planning to host an Economic Summit to bring together economic development officials from across Northeastern North Carolina.
Details of the summit are still being finalized.
Planning for the event is being spearheaded by a new committee of the ECSU Board of Trustees called the Committee on Regional Development. The committee met in November to begin working on initiatives related to regional development that are part of the university’s current strategic plan.
Trustee Paul Tine chairs the committee, and told ECSU trustees at meetings held Dec. 14-15 that coordination among economic development leaders in the region is needed, and is something that the university can help provide.
Tine said that when the committee met in November an economic summit was determined to be a need in the region. Economic developers and Chambers of Commerce in the region do not seem to be meeting together on a regular basis, he said.
“The Northeast Commission is no longer in existence so there’s nobody fulfilling that coordinating role for economic development in the region,” Tine said.
The committee is looking at a corporate sponsor for the event, Tine said. The N.C. Department of Commerce has been supportive of the idea and has provided helpful information so far, he said.
The next step is to form a committee of potential partners who will help plan the program, Tine said.
Also included in the report from the Committee on Regional Development was an update on plans for an ECSU Board of Visitors.
Derrick Wilkins, ECSU’s chief of staff, told trustees that bylaws have been developed for a Board of Visitors.
The university’s strategic plan calls for the development of a Board of Visitors for “premier and signature programs” such as aviation, business and education. Trustees may nominate people to serve on the Board of Visitors, Wilkins said.