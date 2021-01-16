Elizabeth City State University has received a $75,000 grant from the University of North Carolina System to support ongoing research into the mutation of the COVID-19 virus.
The grant’s principal investigator is Hirendrana Banerjee, an ECSU natural sciences professor who holds a medical degree and a Ph.D. in biology. Banerjee said there are multiple strains of the virus and identifying which one is infecting the people throughout the northeastern North Carolina region is important to future vaccine development.
“If we can identify the strains and compare them to the rest of the country, we can develop new vaccines,” Banerjee said. “Our current vaccines will help but we will have to develop new vaccines moving forward.”
Banerjee said new strains identified around the world, including recently identified strains in South Africa and the United Kingdom, result from viruses’ natural tendency for mutation.
“Every six months to a year, the viral genome changes,” he said.
ECSU received $1 million last spring from the N.C. Policy Collaboratory at UNC-Chapel Hill to aid in COVD-19 research, testing and related activities.
Banerjee noted that Kuldeep Rawat, dean of the School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, and ECSU’s COVID-19 Mitigation Project leader, asked him to establish a “COVID detection lab.”
Banerjee is working with three natural science graduate students — Joseph Headley, Kayla Johnson, and Chelsea Aurelius — to identify which strains are affecting the region. Currently, counties all across Northeastern North Carolina are seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections.
As of Wednesday, 8,464 COVID cases had been reported in the eight-county health district served by Albemarle Regional Health Services, and 1,410 of those were active cases. In Pasquotank County, where ECSU is located, 2,223 cases had been reported, 319 of which were active.
With the recent purchase of research equipment, Banerjee’s students began testing samples gathered across the region by Rawat, professor Anthony Emekalem, and research operations manager Sheryl Bradford.
Rawat said the ECSU COVID-19 Mitigation Project testing will resume later this month.
Banerjee said continued testing will give his team the information necessary to move forward with his research.