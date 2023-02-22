Quante Bishop is passionate about fitness, marketing and helping others reach their full potential.
He’s pursuing all those interests as he majors in kinesiology and minors in entrepreneurship at Elizabeth City State University, and he’s part of a trio of students who finished third in the Viking Entrepreneurship Week pitch competition on Saturday.
The team’s idea, HBCU Ment, is an app designed to help students from historically Black colleges and universities who are looking for mentors to connect with people who are interested in being mentors.
Students can search for mentors in fields such as real estate agent, psychologist, chef, entrepreneur or physical therapist.
HBCU Ment is the brain child of Joshua Hunter. The three-person team of Hunter, Bishop and Brandon Shaw are working together to develop the app, and they collaborated in the pitch that earned them third-place honors in Saturday’s competition at the conclusion of Viking Entrepreneurship Week.
The winner of Saturday’s pitch competition was Jada Foote from North Carolina A&T State University, who was last year’s second-place finisher. Her pitch was “Scholar World,” an app that helps students obtain college scholarships.
Second place went to J. Johnson from North Carolina Central University for a wave technology that helps you set your mood.
In addition to working on the HBCU Ment app, Bishop has started his own clothing Brand, PBP, a line of active wear that carries the message “Process Brings Process.”
Much of his energy and attention goes into developing and marketing his PBP brand, Bishop said.
He explained that he is building the business one step at a time. He said he doesn’t try to rush the timeline but focuses on the step-by-step process — living out the motto “Process Brings Process.”
A kinesiology major who is minoring in entrepreneurship, Bishop sees the Process Brings Progress philosophy as especially relevant in the quest for fitness.
He said he played football during his last two years of high school and started working out.
At first he didn’t particularly enjoy working out, he said, but as he began seeing results it grew on him.
“I started seeing progress,” Bishop said. “I started getting in the gym more and more.”
He also became interested in helping other people work out, and decided he wanted to major in kinesiology,
“I like to train people in the gym,” Bishop said. “I just fell in love with the gym.”
He said he sees various ways of thinking about the connection his major and minor, kinesiology and entrepreneurship.
“A businessman living a healthy and active lifestyle: That’s the best way I can connect the entrepreneurship and the kinesiology,” Bishop said.
Bishop said as he began looking at colleges to attend he began by focusing on HBCUs. The search led to ECSU because it was not far from his hometown of Enfield in Halifax County, had the major he wanted, and was affordable.
“ECSU had the $500 tuition so I would have been a fool to go anywhere else,” he said. “I’m not trying to graduate owing $50,000 to $60,000.”
Bishop said he, Hunter and Shaw all bring their own strengths to the HBCU Ment project.
“What I bring to it I would say mostly is my creativity,” Bishop said, adding he is a problem-solver and a good marketer.
Each member of the team also brings something unique to the pitch, he said.
“I put a little sense of humor in there — a little entertainment,” he said.
Bishop said he also worked to explain the app thoroughly for the judges so they would have a good understanding of what the team is doing.
The team won $500 for third place. With his share of the money, Bishop plans to save some and also invest in the stock market.
“I’m probably going to invest the rest in my clothing brand,” he said.
Bishop said entrepreneurship is suited to the kind of life he wants to live.
“I believe in ownership,” Bishop said. “I want to work for myself. I want to make my own rules and strategize my own business. I want to be able to buy from myself.”