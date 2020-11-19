Elizabeth City State University will conduct a COVID-19 testing event today, Nov. 19, at Chowan County Health Department, West Hicks Stree, Edenton. To request an appointment, go to https://cutt.ly/ECSU-COVID19.
ECSU to conduct COVID-19 testing
Nicole Layton
