Elizabeth City State University will present former UNC System Interim President William L. Roper an honorary doctorate degree on Wednesday.
The virtual ceremony will be broadcast live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoCbn6jcrFw&feature=youtu.be starting at 3 p.m. Hosting the ceremony will be ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon and Provost Farrah Ward.
The honorary doctorate of science degree will honor Roper for his service to the UNC System, and his ongoing support of ECSU.
“We are forever grateful to Dr. Roper for his support and encouragement of ECSU while serving as the system interim president,” Dixon said. “His leadership has been marked by progress throughout the system as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic.”