Elizabeth City State University has received a $70,000 grant from the Carolina Cyber Network to help meet the nation’s growing demand for a cybersecurity workforce.
According to Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, dean of the School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, ECSU is one of 10 universities in North Carolina that’s now part of the CCN. The grant funds will take ECSU through three phases of a project designed to help train a cybersecurity workforce.
“There are close to 20,000 cybersecurity jobs in North Carolina alone,” said Rawat. “Industry reports estimate that there are almost three million worldwide and we are trying to build this workforce pipeline.”
During phase one of the project, ECSU will focus its efforts on its aviation and drone programs, creating course modules that emphasize cybersecurity. Cybersecurity knowledge is increasingly important in the fields of aviation and drone technology, ECSU said.
Students will examine how cybersecurity affects aviation, including commercial air transport and air traffic control. Students will review threats to aviation security and mitigation of those threats.
Students will also learn basic principles of information security, how to protect drones from cyberattacks, and understand risk assessment principles. They will learn how to identify cyber threats and vulnerabilities and to prevent dangers to drone technology systems.
The grant, which is funding for phase 1, will help set up a cybersecurity lab that can be used by students across multiple programs, including computer science, mathematics, engineering technology, and management information systems.
The second phase of the project will follow a “hub and spoke model,” with the Carolina Cyber Network serving as the hub and the partner schools serving as the spokes. Rawat said the program’s goal is to reach 1,000 students. In phase three, the goal will be reaching 3,000 students.
“We need to fill the skill gap,” Rawat. said “The demand is up so we will supply the skills.”