The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold a virtual meeting on Monday at 1 p.m. Attend the meeting via Zoom at https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/98567437071. The meeting ID is 985 6743 7071.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will host a hearing on the county’s budget Monday at 6 p.m. in the board meeting room in the Historic Currituck Courthouse.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse at 4 p.m. The regular board meeting follows at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a budget session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 North on Monday at 7 p.m. A closed session will precede the open meeting. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget for 2022-23 Thursday, June 23, at 9 a.m. The budget is available for public inspection at https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule or by calling the TDA at 252-335-5330.