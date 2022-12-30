Drone

Elizabeth City State University recently purchased a $440,000 custom-built ALTI Reach drone that will be used to train students on everything from coastal monitoring and flood mapping to surveillance and search and rescue.

 Photo courtesy ECSU

According to ECSU, the ALTI Reach drone will be used by the university’s Department of Aviation and Emergency Management and features communication, ground control and sensor packages. It also has vertical take-off and landing capabilities that enable it to launch without need of a runway.