Elizabeth City State University recently purchased a $440,000 custom-built ALTI Reach drone that will be used to train students on everything from coastal monitoring and flood mapping to surveillance and search and rescue.
According to ECSU, the ALTI Reach drone will be used by the university’s Department of Aviation and Emergency Management and features communication, ground control and sensor packages. It also has vertical take-off and landing capabilities that enable it to launch without need of a runway.
The ALTI Reach drone has a wingspan of 16.4 feet and can carry payloads of up to 11 pounds, ECSU said. In addition, the new drone can stay airborne more than 10 hours and its telemetry and communication range is up to 90 miles.
ECSU plans to use the drone for various training applications, including coastal monitoring, conservation, flood mapping, search and rescue, surveillance and reconnaissance and medical delivery.
“As innovation continues to fuel so many industries forward, we are at the forefront of providing our faculty and students with hands-on training utilizing the latest technology,” said Dr. Kuldeep S. Rawat, dean of ECSU’s School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology. “Our new drone allows us to further strategize on providing solutions to complex problems, such as disaster response, terrain mapping, large infrastructure inspection and transportation planning.”
ECSU’s aviation science program offers a bachelor of science degree in unmanned aircraft systems, applied research experience and outreach, the only such four-year degree in North Carolina. In September, the university completed construction of its new outdoor drone pavilion off Weeksville Road.