East Carolina University trustees have held for now on a decision to charge students more if they’re housed individually in a dorm room.
The Board of Trustees met in a special called meeting to discuss adjusting housing and dining plans as the university moves ahead with services altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A proposal includes housing about 1,800 students individually instead of with roommates, officials said. The proposed rate for a room is $2,300, which is $500 less that what a single room would cost normally, but $300 more than the price of a double room, Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance Sara Thorndike said.
Student Government Association President Tucker Robbins, the student representative on the trustee board, said he understands the need to move students to single rooms for safety precautions said they shouldn’t have to pay more than what they had to pay for a double when it’s their only option.