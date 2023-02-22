Contests against six bowl qualifiers and two programs which were included in the final Top 25 poll a year ago highlight East Carolina’s 2023 football schedule, according to a release of the league composite slate Tuesday by the American Athletic Conference.
For the second time in three years and third time in head coach Mike Houston’s five-year tenure, ECU will open the season on the road when it travels to Michigan on Sept. 2. The Pirates’ first home game of the ‘23 campaign extends a rivalry with Marshall that spans 56 years when The Herd comes to Greenville on Sept. 9. A trip to Boone to square off against Appalachian State on Sept. 16, followed by another home game against Gardner-Webb (Sept. 23) wraps up the non-conference schedule.
The Pirates’ 10th campaign in the AAC will officially begin when they travel to Houston to take on new member Rice (Sept. 30) before enjoying their bye week on Oct. 7. ECU will play consecutive home games against SMU (Oct. 12) and Charlotte (Oct. 21) with the Mustangs meeting slated for Thursday night on one of ESPN’s national platforms.
Three of ECU’s final five contests will be played on the road against UTSA (Oct. 28), FAU (Nov. 11) and Navy (Nov. 18), while the Pirates will host Tulane (Nov. 4) and Tulsa (Nov. 24/25). The regular season finale against the Golden Hurricane has an opportunity to be played on Friday. Final broadcast determinations will be made once completed by the league office and the network.
“We are excited and looking forward to the opportunity to compete each week, especially in front of Pirate Nation at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium,” Houston said in the release. “It’s exciting to start a new season playing one of the premier programs in Michigan as well as continuing long-time series against Marshall and Appalachian State. From an American Conference standpoint, we welcome the challenge it presents with the league’s new and existing members.”
East Carolina posted an 8-5 overall mark last season, 4-4 in The American, and captured its first bowl win since 2014 with a 53-29 win over Coastal Carolina in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Pirates, who reached postseason eligibility in consecutive years under Houston’s leadership, also reached the eight-win plateau for the first time since 2014.
Season tickets are on sale now with packages starting as low as $115 each. The priority deadline to order is April 3. Purchases may be made via ECU’s Online Ticket Center or by calling the athletics ticket office at 252-737-4500.
The Pirates will open spring drills March 14 and conclude work with the annual Purple-Gold Spring Game inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on April 8.