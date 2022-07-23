Researchers at East Carolina University have received more than $700,000 in grant funding to explore the site of the only World War II battle fought on North American soil.

“Exploring Attu’s Underwater Battlefield and Offshore Environment” will be led by Dominic Bush, a doctoral student in the coastal resource management program, and Assistant Professor of Maritime Studies Jason Raupp. The project, which will take place along the Alaskan island of Attu, is funded by a $707,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.

