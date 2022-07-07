East Carolina University professor Randolph Daniel wants to see better collaboration between professional and amateur archaeologists.
Daniel, an archaeologist himself, made the call for more cooperation while reviewing his book “In Time, Typology, and Point Traditions in North Carolina Archaeology: Formative Cultures Reconsidered” at the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday.
The book includes a review of archaeological projectile point (arrowheads) findings from some of the earliest inhabitants in northeastern North Carolina. The book also discusses ways for amateur collectors to professionally and ethically preserve artifacts in ways that are useful to the profession.
Daniel said that artifact collecting is a long-time hobby in the state and across the country. He said he added the subject to his book to bring professionals and amateurs together, noting there has been some tension between the two groups for decades.
“This goes back decades,” Daniel said. “A 1938 newsletter said there is a tendency for the professional to be too critical of amateurs and overlook and underestimate the value of their collections and the value of their studies.”
Daniel said some of the recent differences between professionals and amateurs have arisen because of the increased commercialization of artifacts. He said archaeology is one of the few professions where an amateur can claim to be a professional.
“If I said I was an amateur brain surgeon, you might look at me and say that is kind of crazy,” Daniel said. “I’m an amateur lawyer, there is no such thing as an amateur lawyer. Yet, one can claim amateur status for archaeology and there is no issue with that.”
Daniel said there is a space where amateurs and professionals can work together to promote stewardship of the archaeological record. A core principal of stewardship is to meticulously excavate and record the recovery of artifacts at dig sites.
“Stewardship is a core principle because archaeologists work to promote the care of the archaeological record,” Daniel said. “Stewardship means a caretaker. If you dig it up you have to write it up. Otherwise, you are not being a proper steward of the archaeological record. You don’t get a second chance to recover the data.”
Daniel said accountability is another principle for amateurs to follow when collecting artifacts.
“You don’t buy and sell artifacts,” Daniel said. “Commercialization is a problem at some level as it does promote the destruction of the archaeological record. As a professional, you want to minimize the destruction of the archaeological record.”
Daniel said the increased commercialization of artifacts has led to fake artifacts being offered for sale. One fake was found for sale at a flea market in Raleigh, he said.
“Artifacts do go for exorbitant prices,” Daniel said. “There are unscrupulous people out there who replicate artifacts. I not only have to be careful about recording an artifact but I have to be worried if it is authentic or not.”
Daniel said he has had to reach out to the avocational community at times, particularly regarding Clovis points. Clovis points date back 10,000 to 12,000 years and can be found throughout the state but their discovery is made infrequently. He said there are between 200 and 300 Clovis points in institutional collections.
“The best way to get a handle on Clovis points in North Carolina for an individual like me, I have to reach out to the avocational community to get that data,” Daniel said. “In order to get that data, I work with responsible collectors.’’
Daniel said he encourages private collectors that if they have good collections to donate those to an institution.
“I want to work from the premise that some (private) collections have scientific value,” Daniel said. “Some collections, if they are collected in the right way, can make contributions to the profession of archaeology. If you want to be a steward and leave a legacy then you have to curate it.’’
Daniel said he has heard stories of a collector’s family dividing up their collection and selling it after the collector’s death. Or just throwing it away.
“That collector spent a lifetime collecting these artifacts only to see them disbursed to the wind,” Daniel said. “If you want to be a steward of the past they (artifacts) should be donated to a place where they can be cared for forever.”