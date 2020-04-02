Edenton Cares, a group formed to address issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is promoting a door-to-door campaign to help counter isolation and promote wellness among the most vulnerable of the town’s residents. Known as the “Neighbor to Neighbor” program, Edenton Cares is distributing window signs that allow residents to indicate if they are OK or if they need assistance.
A spokesman for the group, town councilman Roger Coleman, said that the focus of this effort is to further strengthen Edenton by encouraging greater responsibility for neighbors who may have special needs. “When this is all over, we need to be able to look back and recognized that once again, when faced with adversity, our community came through by caring for one another.”
Accompanying the signs will be addition resources on how to “Stay Connected and Spread Kindness” in Edenton.
“We are asking for volunteers, who can help distribute the information to houses in their neighborhood,” Coleman said.
Edenton Cares volunteers will be at the Edenton Baptist Church from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, to distribute Neighbor to Neighbor window signs and information for staying connected and spreading kindness. Those interested in distributing the signs in their neighborhood are invited to come by. Social distancing will be practiced.
The window signs are also being distributed by local businesses able to remain open. In addition, donations to help with the cost of the signs are needed and can be sent to P.O. Box 1033, Edenton, NC 27932. Any funds not required will be forwarded to the Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry.
For information or to help with the “Neighbor to Neighbor” distribution, contact Roger Coleman at 252-232-8063.