Edenton Cares was formed earlier this year to assist residents in caring for themselves and for their neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of this mission, volunteers last week distributed 1,000 face masks to elderly and families with young children. The masks were provided to residents of Edenton’s major apartment complexes to further assist with the promotion of safety and healthiness within the community.
“We thought, as did many, that this would be short-term effort when we started our ‘Neighbor to Neighbor” program in early April,” said Roger Coleman, one of the Edenton Cares coordinators. “However, we are beginning to understand that caring for our neighbors will require an on-going response.”
Since its formation, Edenton Cares volunteers has:
- Visited every neighborhood (2,200 residences) distributing “window signs” and personal safety information, focusing on assisting isolated elderly and those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
- Distributed 160 “Mask-Up” signs throughout Edenton promoting the wearing of face masks as a virus deterrent with the message, “Be Someone’s Hero” and “Love Your Neighbor as Yourself.”
The face masks most recently distributed to elderly and young families were primarily re-usable masks provided through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Additional masks have been ordered.
For information, contact Roger Coleman at 252-368-1039. Contributions in support of Edenton Cares can be sent to P.O. Box 1033, Edenton, NC 27932.