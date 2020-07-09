Edenton celebrated the country’s 244th birthday with its annual July 4th celebration hosted by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Now in its 21st year, the ceremony was held at the courthouse green in front of the 1767 Chowan County courthouse. The event is the brainchild of Chowan County resident and NSDAR member Virginia Wood, who was seen Friday, July 3, pulling weeds from the brick steps around the Joseph Hewes monument and 1767 courthouse.
Several dozen people lined the courthouse green and neighboring streets. In the distance, you could see people kayaking and paddleboarding pause to watch the service or watch it from the grounds of the Penelope Barker House.
Two Chowan County commissioners — Patti Kersey and Larry McLaughlin — participated.
Kersey, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, gave the biographical sketch of Joseph Hewes, who she described as a merchant, public servant and patriot.
Hewes was born in January 1730, outside of New Jersey to a family of Connecticut Quakers who fled to New Jersey due to religious intolerance.
In the mid-1700s, 30-year-old Hewes moved to Edenton to expand his successful mercantile business. Back then, the town was the site of the British Crown’s land office, meaning that all the business of surveying, entry-taking, sales and rent collecting, which means about half of the land area of the current North Carolina passed through the Edenton office.
Hewes won over the people of the colony with his charm and honorable businesslike character. He joined Unanimity Lodge No. 7 AF&AM. Its current members placed a wreath during Saturday’s ceremony.
Before the Revolution, Edenton attracted some of the most remarkable and gifted men of the age, Kersey said.
“Now just to set the record straight, being remarkable and gifted was not exclusive to the men,” she said. “There were 51 incredible women led by Penelope Barker, who in 1774 almost a year after the Boston Tea Party, organized and Albemarle boycott of East India tea as a token of their devotion to the cause of liberty. This was the earliest instance of political activity on the part of women in the American colonies.”
During his time in Edenton, he entered a partnership with George Blair and Charles Blount. The business was located on the corner of King and Broad Street, where the Carpet and Appliance store is now. His home is on West King Street.
The partnership was profitable enough that Hewes started another business with Robert Smith, which was part of the Edenton Ropewalk, which made rope for ships. It was located where the Edenton Cotton Mill is now.
Hewes’ leadership abilities propelled him to community service as Town postmaster Justice of the Peace Vestry member of st. Paul’s and is a member of the building committee for the courthouse and the jail.
“He earned worldwide respect for his performance in these positions of responsibility,” Kersey said.
Hewes was elected to the North Carolina legislature in 1763, only three years after he moved to the colony. After being re-elected numerous times in the legislature, Hewes was focused on a new and more ambitious job as a continental congressman.
North Carolina elected Hewes to become a representative of the Continental Congress in 1774.
The people of North Carolina thought that he would best represent them because of his activism for the American cause of independence, which appealed to people in other states as well. However initially, Hewes was not in favor of independence, but came to accept the idea due to the urging of his constituents in North Carolina.
After Hewes signed the Declaration of Independence, he retreated to his home in New Jersey because of his ailing health. On Nov. 10, 1779, Hewes died just before his 50th birthday.
Hewes was buried with Masonic funeral honors at Christ Church Burial Ground, Philadelphia. There is a marker for him, but the location of his grave site is unknown, Kersey noted.
“He answered the call to serve his community and fledgling country,” Kersey said. “He did it unselfishly and with courage. He gave his all for the freedoms that we enjoy and celebrate today.”
McLaughlin read the Declaration of Independence.
During the ceremony, Edenton residents Steve Lane and Larry Sellers were honored with the chapter’s Community Service Award by Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR member Sally Francis Kehayes. Lane was out of town.
“Larry and Steve have been partners in business and in projects that have supported our community over the years,” Kehayes said.
Keyhayes thanked Sellers and Lane for their commitment to improving Edenton and Chowan County.
Adam Evans, American Legion Post 40 and Boy Scouts from Troop 164 assisted with the ceremony. Deborah Perry led the audience in song.
Edenton United Methodist Church Pastor Valerie Tyson gave the opening and closing prayers.