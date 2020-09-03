The first week of in-person school kicked off on Aug. 31 for Edenton-Chowan Schools.
Students have been learning remotely since Aug. 17. During the past two weeks, the district has been holding open houses, creating bus route and schedules and implementing procedures to help prevent the spread of coronovirus.
The district thanks its staff at White Oak and D.F. Walker elementary schools, Chowan Middle School and John A. Holmes High School for their countless hours of preparation. “Our fearless work was rewarded by the twinkle we saw in each student’s eyes!”
While students at all schools had the option to participate in remote learning or in-person learning for the first semester, each school handled in-person learning differently.
White Oak and D.F. Walker schools had big enough classrooms to allow students to participate in five days of in-person learning.
Some shared area and items, such as water fountains and the cafeterias, were closed or modified. At D.F. Walker, meals were eaten in class, while White Oak also used its gymnasium as a cafeteria seating area.
At CMS and JAHHS, the cohort system was implemented. Students in Cohort A reported for in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday, while taking remote classes Wednesday through Friday. Cohort B students took remote classes Monday through Wednesday and in-person classes Thursday and Friday.
At John A. Holmes, the school had several entry points open at certain times before classes started, limiting how students entered the building. At each entrance, teachers armed with head-scanning thermometers and a list of questions, screened each student before they were allowed into the building.
A similar procedure took place at the other Edenton-Chowan Schools for those who were either dropped off or walked to school.
Those who took the buses had their temperature read and answered COVID-related questions before they could ride.
All students are required face masks while on the bus or in school. While there are school-issued masks available, students at some schools were able to wear face masks of their choosing as long as the covered their nose and mouth. Those who didn’t have masks while arriving at school were given one.
While the procedures slowed things down a bit, district officials expressed optimism that as everyone got used to what they were doing, things would speed up.