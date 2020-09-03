Edenton-Chowans Schools named administrators from White Oak and Chowan Middle schools at its assistant principal and principal of the year.
White Oak Elementary assistant principal Michelle Newsome for being recognized by her peers as our Assistant Principal of the Year. Newsome’s leadership is built on positive relationships, a commitment to future-focused practices, and an unwavering passion to serve every single child.
Newsome began her education career in Hertford County Schools as an elementary teacher before transitioning to teach at the elementary level in Gates County Schools. Newsome also has education experience as a Family Service Specialist for the Methodist Home for Children in Winton. Newsome joined the ECPS family at the “happiest place in Chowan County” in August 2018.
Newsome earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Chowan University and Masters of School Administration from East Carolina University. Newsome was recognized at Teacher of the Year on two separate occasions while at Buckland Elementary School in Gates County. She has also received the RBC Bank Tribute to Teachers Award.
Chowan Middle School principal Michelle White for being recognized as the district’s Principal of the Year. White’s leadership is defined by excellence and built on creative genius to meet the needs of every single child.
White has been with the Edenton-Chowan School System for eight years, previously serving as principal of White Oak Elementary and D.F. Walker Elementary schools. Under White’s leadership, D.F. Walker Elementary and White Oak Elementary experienced great success. While leader at White Oak Elementary, the school realized a 12% increase in school-wide reading proficiency. They also began the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Program, thereby increasing student learning experiences in the classroom. Because of four consecutive years of exceeding growth on the NC End of Year Accountability Standards, D.F. Walker Elementary School was recognized as North Carolina’s National Title I Distinguished School in 2019 under the leadership of Mrs. White.
She began as the lead administrator of Chowan Middle School on Jan. 3, 2020. White exhibits grace and enthusiasm while working with staff to help each student fulfill his/her greatest potential.
White has 18 years’ experience in public education. She earned National Board Certification as a teacher prior to serving in leadership roles. She is a graduate of East Carolina University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education and a Masters Degree in Instructional Technology.
White earned a second Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Elizabeth City State University.
She is currently completing her Doctorate Degree at Wingate University with expected graduation in 2021.
White has received several awards and recognitions including previous Edenton-Chowan Schools Principal of the Year, Northeast Regional Principal of the Year, North Carolina National Distinguished Elementary Principal, Perquimans County Schools Teacher of the Year, Rotary Teacher of the Year, Regional Teacher of the Year Runner Up, National Disney Teacher of the Year Finalist, and The Rex Whittington Award for Outstanding Contribution to Community Education in North Carolina.