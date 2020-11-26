The annual Christmas parade in Edenton will be held this year, just a little differently than in the past.
Edenton-Chowan Chamber of the Commerce recently announced that it will host a reverse (drive-thru) parade from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12. This year’s theme is Lights of Joy.
Parade entries will be lined up along the SAGA property between Duck Thru and the Morris Circle neighborhood, which is accessible by Virginia Road.
Entries will line up on one side of the long drive, while the passers-by will slowly drive through.
“Santa will be out dancing around. Christmas music will be playing,” said chamber Executive Director Amber Hardy in an email. “Entries will be encouraged to be fully decked out! With stationary units, we have the opportunity to really do something great and out of the ordinary!”
She also noted that the chamber plans to have someone who will broadcast during the parade, allowing cars to listen to the same radio stations set up for the parade.
There will be no entry fees this year, but participants must fill out a form. Parade entries are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to planning purposes.
To get a form, you can stop by the chamber office at 101 W. Water St., Edenton, call 252-482-3400 or email Hardy at EdentonAmber@gmail.com .