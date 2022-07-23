The United States Coast Guard is currently searching for surviving family members of a legendary Edenton native who was the first African American to win a combat medal as a Coast Guardsman.
Louis Cullen Etheridge Jr., who was born in Edenton in 1916, enlisted into the USCG in 1935. It was a time when the U.S. Military barred African Americans from the officer ranks and limited them to junior enlisted or food service rates.
Over the next five years, he served aboard the cutters Electra, Mendota and Dione before transferring to the new 327-foot Cutter Taney in Honolulu, Hawaii. In early 1938, Etheridge reported to the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell, based out of Stapleton, N.Y.
In February 1943, under the direction of Commander James Hirshfield, the Campbell joined other warships to escort Convoy ON-166, which was steaming from Ireland to America.
On Sunday, Feb. 21, a “wolfpack” of over a dozen German U-boats pounced on the convoy.
With a wartime rating of chief steward, Etheridge commanded an 11-man African American gun crew of stewards, mess attendants and stewards mates. They served the cutter’s Number 3 gun, which was a 50-caliber cannon located at the stern.
The Campbell steamed through U-boat-infested waters, engaging Nazi subs of the wolfpack both on the surface and underwater, destroying or driving off at least six.
Between Feb. 21-22, 1943, Chief Steward Louis Etheridge played a key role in battling the Nazi wolfpack that attacked Convoy ON-166. Moreover, his gun was largely responsible for destroying German submarine U-606. For his heroic service, Etheridge received commendations from Hirshfield and the U.S. Navy task force commander.
After the war, his rating dropped from wartime chief to a first-class steward. Five years later, members of the Campbell’s command learned that Etheridge’s valor and leadership had been overlooked and brought his case to the attention of the Coast Guard Awards Board. As a result, he was reinstated as a chief steward in 1952 and also awarded the Bronze Star Medal.
Etheridge’s Bronze Star was the first military medal bestowed on an African American Coast Guardsman for combat heroism. In 1959, he retired from the Coast Guard with nearly 20 years of distinguished service.
If anyone in the area knows surviving family members of Etheridge, please contact retired U.S. Coast Guard Captain Robert C. Grant at (786) 384-4997 with information.