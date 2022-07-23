Coast Guard 1

Etheridge

 Courtesy of USCG

The United States Coast Guard is currently searching for surviving family members of a legendary Edenton native who was the first African American to win a combat medal as a Coast Guardsman. 

Louis Cullen Etheridge Jr., who was born in Edenton in 1916, enlisted into the USCG in 1935. It was a time when the U.S. Military barred African Americans from the officer ranks and limited them to junior enlisted or food service rates. 