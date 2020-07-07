NORFOLK — The Edenton Steamers defeated Greenbrier, 13-4, Monday at Lakewood Park.
Statistics for the game were not available at press time. With the win, the Steamers had a 6-4 record.
The Steamers were to play Old Dominion and Greenbrier on Tuesday, July 7, and Wednesday, July 8, respectively. Results of those game will be in an upcoming edition of the Chowan Herald.
Old Dominion 14, Edenton 8: The Steamers dropped their fourth game of the season and second to Old Dominion in 2020 Sunday, July 5, at Historic Hicks Field.
Old Dominion broke the scoring open with a two out sacrifice fly to left field from first baseman Hunter Cole. The Hitters added another run in the top of the second with an RBI single to right from Zach Wojnarowski that brought in JT Inskeep from third base.
Edenton would retake and increase the lead throughout the sixth and seventh innings that saw three runs come in total for the Steamers. Aaron Copeland brought the sole runner of the sixth across in the bottom of the sixth with a solo bomb to right field for his first round-tripper of the summer.
Edenton starting pitcher Trevor Kirk surrendered three runs on five hits along with four walks and six strikeouts in four innings of work. Phillip Forbes worked for two innings in the start for Old Dominion in which he allowed three earned runs to score on two hits with just one strike out.
Ahamaad Goldson earned the victory for Old Dominion with no runs allowed in one and one third of an inning on the bump with two strikeouts. Brett Fulk picked up the loss despite a solid inning of work that saw him strikeout three batters and give up just one hit.
Edenton saw six pitchers take the hill out of the bullpen including new addition Joe Kemlage, Brett Fulk, Ray Stocum, Ryan Kuts, Nick Roser and Daniel Willie. Despite the loss, Edenton pitchers struck out a combined 17 Old Dominion Hitters at the plate.
The Steamers collected five hits on the night collectively. The Hitters doubled that production posting 10 of their own, four of which came in the top of the ninth.
Edenton 5, Greenbrier 4: The Steamers picked up their fifth victory of the summer with a win over the Knights Friday, July 3, at Historic Hicks Field.
The first four innings of the contest went quickly as neither team could bring home a run. The Steamers broke open the scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run home run from clam’s Brody Rubenstein, his first of the year.
Greenbrier responded to Edenton’s fifth inning effort immediately with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth. The runs came off of RBI groundouts with the bases loaded from catcher Ty Hanchey and left fielder Bo Gonzales to tie the contest at 2-2.
Edenton quickly regained the lead when Steamer third baseman Aaron Copeland scored Alan Alonso from third by way of a reach on error to push the score to 3-2. First baseman Tyler McPeak brought home the second run of the inning for the clams with a sacrifice fly out to left with designated hitter Josiah Sightler scoring from third to make it 4-2 for Edenton.
Second baseman Jared Kauffman came up with the ninth inning heroics with a groundball to shortstop that wound up in deep foul ball territory following an errand throw from Trent Hanchey. On a hit and run, Rubenstein was waved home rounding third and scored thanks to the Knight’s second error of the play on a throw home from first baseman Shane McCarthy to end the contest 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth.
Colin Kriminger started on the mound for Edenton and lasted five innings in which he allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts as well. Luke Lageman started the game for the Knights.
Kyle Reynolds earned the win on the mound for the Clams after allowing two runs on two hits over one inning of work along with two strikeouts. Danny Padilla picked up the loss for Greenbrier with Rubenstein coming across to score as the walk-off run under his watch on the bump.
Edenton saw four players take the mound including Colin Kriminger, Jake Rice, Ryan Kutz and Kyle Reynolds. They collectively struck out 11 opposing Greenbrier batters and gave up zero bases on balls.
Edenton was out hit by Greenbrier 7-5 despite the victory. Josiah Sightler led the way at the plate for Edenton with two hits in four at-bats.
Tidewater 15, Edenton 7: The Steamers picked up their third consecutive loss to the Drillers 15-7 on Thursday, July 2, at Historic Hicks Field. Houston Wright impressed once again at the plate despite the loss collecting two homers and 3 RBIs to his season totals in five at-bats.
The Steamers broke the scoring open in the bottom of the first inning after holding Tidewater scoreless in the top of the first. Three runs came across for the hometown clams by way of a Houston Wright two run home run, his first of the game, along with an RBI single from Shane Easter.
Tidewater pulled away with the lead by way of a massive 10 run top of the fifth that gave the Drillers a 13-3 lead. Six runs crossed the plate via three hits, five walks and one reached on error before first baseman Jacob Mustain demolished a 2-2 pitch over the centerfield wall for the first grand slam by anyone this season at Historic Hicks Field.
The Steamers restarted their offense in the bottom half of the sixth, scoring their first run since the bottom of the first inning. Tyler McPeak picked up his fourth RBI of the season when Alan Alonso came around to score on a single to center field by the Steamer catcher to make it 13-4.
Edenton posted another two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after holding Tidewater scoreless in the sixth and seventh. Jared Kauffman picked up and RBI with a ground out and Houston Wright went deep for the second time in the contest this time to center field.
Tidewater added their 14th and 15th runs of the competition in the top of the ninth frame after both teams went scoreless in the eighth. Both runs came across via bases loaded walks from clam’s relief pitcher Aaron Copeland.
Edenton added one more to their total in the bottom of the ninth inning courtesy of an RBI single from first baseman Alan Alonso. The Steamers offense was unable to complete the steep comeback however as runners were left on the corners following a Shane Easter fly out to second for the final out of the game.
Edenton starting pitcher Alex Shirazi earned the loss for the clams after surrendering five runs on five hits along with five strikeouts in four innings of work. Joey Rodriguez picked up the win for Tidewater after two innings of relief work in which he allowed one run to score on three hits, no walks and four strikeouts.
The Steamers collected ten hits on the night collectively. Josiah Sightler, Houston Wright and Alan Alonso all had multi-hit games with Sightler leading the way with a 3-4 night at the plate with a double and two singles.
Old Dominion 14, Edenton 8: The Steamers dropped their second straight game after two days off to the Drillers at Historic Hicks Field on Tuesday, June 30. Austin Elledge shined for Old Dominion at the plate as he finished 3-5 with a home run and four RBIs.
After the first inning came to a close without either team cracking the scoreboard, Edenton exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second to get the offensive attack going for Edenton. The Steamers saw RBIs from Shane Easter who doubled in a run, Aaron Copeland who scored a run on a groundout to second base, Allen Brown who hit a two-run home run for hist first long ball of the year and Houston Wright who brought in two runs via a reach on an error.
Despite the 6-0 deficit, Old Dominion came out in the top of the third with confidence at the plate. The Hitters scored two runs in the inning to close the gap to just four when second baseman Austin Elledge blasted a two-run home to center field.
Old Dominion went on to score four runs in the top of the fifth, two of which came off of an Alberto Sanchez homer to right to tied up the contest for Sanchez’s third home run of the summer and second against Edenton. The Fighting Clams would respond in the bottom of the frame by bringing just one run across thanks to a solo home run from designated hitter Shane Easter for his first of the year to give the Steamers a 7-6 lead.
Alan Alonso extended the lead for Edenton in the bottom of the sixth when he hit his second home run of the season, a solo shot to center to make it an 8-6 ball game. The Hitters responded with a big top of the seventh that saw them bring three runs across courtesy of an RBI double from first baseman Hunter Cole, and RBI single from Alberto Sanchez who went on the take home on a throwing error from Allen Brown down to third base as Sanchez was attempting to steal third.
It was a one run contest heading into the top of the ninth, an inning that saw Old Dominion add an additional six runs with two outs on five hits off of Steamers relief pitchers Brett Fulk and Kyle Reynolds. The inning came to an end with the score 15-8 after first baseman Hunter Cole grounded out to Allen Brown right in front of home plate in his second plate appearance of the inning.
Edenton would bring one run across in the bottom of the ninth to bring the score to 15-9 but that would be all as Brody Rubenstein grounded out to short with the bases loaded for the final out of the ball game.
Josiah Sightler was the starter for Edenton. He let up two runs, both earned on two hits along with three walks and four strikeouts.
Edenton Steamers tallied 12 hits on the day to Old Dominion’s 13. Brody Rubenstein, Easter, and Brown all managed multiple hits for Edenton Steamers. Rubenstein led Edenton Steamers with three hits in six at bats.