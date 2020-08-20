The Electric Department is responsible for providing and maintaining the electric utilities for all Town of Edenton customers. It serves over 4,000 electric customers, and covers an area of about 50 square miles in Edenton and Chowan County. They are one of 51 Public Power Communities in North Carolina, which means that their employees are neighbors. Their goal is to provide timely response to all customer requests for electric services, power outages, outdoor lighting services, and special service requirements. Of course, employee safety and service reliability are their top priorities.
Mike Nichols, Utilities Director spoke about the importance of reliable electric service, and their goal is to “keep the lights on.” However, they explained, there are many causes for power interruptions, such as vehicle accidents, animal contact, trees, severe weather conditions, and on rare occasions, equipment failure. Nichols stressed that if there are wires of any kind on the ground, do not go near them. He explained that overhead wires on utility poles can be either electric, telephone, or Cable TV wires. If the wires are sparking either on the pole or on the ground, call 911.
Every year, the DAR celebrates what is known as National DAR Day of Service, which is officially observed on Oct. 11, the anniversary of DAR’s founding in 1890. This award is to recognize people of groups who have provided exemplary service to their communities. However, individual chapter have the flexibility to celebrate Day of Service whenever they choose.
We are all too familiar with the recent monsoon-like downpours, thunder, and lightning storms and of course, Hurricane Isaias – all of which resulted in power outages.
On Aug. 11, 2020, in recognition of their response to these natural disasters, the Edenton Tea Party Chapter NSDAR awarded the outstanding efforts of this department by providing lunch and presenting certificates to the ten members of the department. Those who received certificates were Mike Nichols, Utilities Director; Melissa Oliver, Administrative Assistant; Bud Powell, Purchasing Agent; Power linemen Blake Holmes, Brent Bowen, Branson Byrum, Hunter Chamberlain, and Matthew Perkins; and Meter Technicians Millard Layden and Steven Nixon. Chapter members attending were Sandy Sperry, Regent; Beth Taylor, First Vice Regent and Anne Rowe, past chapter regent.
Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Registrar Candy Roth – 252-548-2648 or Membership Chairman Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 for additional information. You may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/