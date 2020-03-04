Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups grated Parmesan
5 eggs
3/4 cup heavy cream
3/4 pound bacon, diced
1 large onion, diced
5 cloves garlic, minced
3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste
Salt to taste
1 cup white wine
1 pound dried spaghetti or linguini
1/4 cup chopped parsley
PREPARATION
Put a large pot of water on the stove to boil. When it has come to a boil, add a couple of tablespoons of salt. Add the pasta and begin cooking when the sauce is also cooking. Stir to make sure the pasta separates. When the water returns to a boil, cook until the pasta is not quite done and very al dente. Drain the pasta reserving 1 cup of water.
Whisk ¾ cup parmesan, eggs, and cream together, set aside.
While water comes to a boil in the large pot, sauté bacon and onion on medium heat in a heavy saucepan until bacon is crisp and onion is caramelized. Add garlic and pepper. Stir in wine and simmer on low about 8 minutes to reduce and intensify.
Add cooked pasta and toss. Stir in egg mixture and quickly toss together. Add remaining Parmesan and salt and pepper if needed to taste. Add reserved pasta cooking water a little at a time, as needed, to thin the sauce if too thick, but sauce should be creamy. Top with fresh parsley and additional Parmesan.